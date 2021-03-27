Georgia authorities under fire after arresting Democratic lawmaker objecting to voting law

Rapper and activist Vic Mensa returns to “The Beat” with MSNBC’s Ari Melber for Fallback Friday, an irreverent segment on the show. The duo discuss the new Georgia law restricting voting in the state and the scrutiny on policing in the BLM era. Mensa explains the GOP’s tactics, asserting “they're in fear of the power that the people have, and they're responding in classic fashion by doing everything they can to suppress and to silence.”