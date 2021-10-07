Gary Vaynerchuk on crypto, hustling, and why his critics are wrong | Melber Interview

Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk sits down with MSNBC's Ari Melber in this extensive interview to discuss how he got his start, what it means to be an entrepreneur in the digital age, his thoughts on bitcoin, NFTs, social media -- and why he thinks the establishment will "never" love him. Note: This video contains some adult language. (This is an extended interview, parts of it aired on The Beat.) Oct. 7, 2021