Gagged? Trump on defense as Jack Smith takes tough gag order to powerful court

Prosecutors for Special Counsel Jack Smith clashed in court with Donald Trump's legal team over a gag order in the DC election crimes case. The arguments played out before judges on a federal appeals court, and the audio is public. SDNY veterans Maya Wiley and David Kelley join MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent to discuss what today's hearing means for Trump's legal future, and respond to audio of the court hearing.Nov. 21, 2023