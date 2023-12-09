IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Gagged: Trump loses to Jack Smith in gag order for coup trial that could send him to prison

A federal appeals court largely upheld a gag order against Donald Trump in the Jan. 6 coup case. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports and is joined by former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Dec. 9, 2023

