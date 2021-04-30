IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

Gaetz bombshell: Associate Greenberg allegedly writes letter confessing sex crimes

11:37

According to a bombshell Daily Beast report, Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg allegedly confessed in a last-ditch effort to save himself that Gaetz paid for sex with a minor. Greenberg also allegedly contacted Trump ally Roger Stone for help getting a pardon from Trump. NBC News has not verified this account and Gaetz denies all allegations. Stone denies he attempted to get a pardon for Greenberg. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the stunning news with The New York Times's Michelle Goldberg and civil rights attorney Nancy Erika Smith.April 30, 2021

