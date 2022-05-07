IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From Trump's bigotry to French racism, clashes with Black leaders have long history across the pond

07:30

For decades, some business and political leaders in France have trafficked in blatantly racist tropes, including attacks on immigrants and American Black culture that overlap with themes Donald Trump and some right-wing groups in the U.S. have pushed. The overlap includes the enduring support for the far-right "National Rally" party, political talk of "replacement theory," and French luxury brand leaders' contemptuous attitude towards Black American artists embracing their products. When an executive behind Cristal harshly dismissed interest in the brand among American rappers over a decade ago, he unwittingly sparked a backlash. The incident led to boycotts and new competition that has upended the often cloistered European spirits industry. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber touches on how that clash led to new businesses, including Jay-Z competing with Cristal by launching Ace of Spades after working with Sovereign Brands CEO Brett Berish, a U.S. entrepreneur who has built new spirits brands by partnering with a diverse array of artists, rappers, and entrepreneurs. Melber touches on the history and the state of the industry, drawing on a longer "Summit Series" interview with Berish. The segment also mentions a lighthearted MSNBC interview that mused about analyst Bill Kristol's nickname and briefly praised the past boycott.May 7, 2022

