From ‘sore loser’ to prison? Trump nightmare deepens as Jack Smith hits AZ 2020 plot with subpoenas

The Arizona Secretary of State's office has been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith as part of his probe into Trump's false electors plot. The subpoena is reportedly seeking information about lawsuits from the Trump campaign and the state's GOP chair, that alleged errors and fraud in the 2020 election. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports. July 5, 2023