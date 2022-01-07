IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

From Maddow radio to Bernie's campaign, Chuck D still 'fighting the power' | Melber Intv.

15:18

Many know Chuck D for his music -- the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer founded the iconic group Public Enemy -- while he's established himself as a serious voice and advocate in politics and policy. The Grammy-winner led a progressive resurgence on Air America Radio alongside Rachel Maddow, campaigned for Bernie Sanders in taking on Trump, and continues to work on civil rights and labor issues, including a new alliance with the major union SAG-AFTRA to empower artists. Chuck D discusses that effort, his music, the link between technology and culture, and the metaverse in this interview with MSNBC anchor and music obsessive Ari Melber. (Excerpts of this entire interview aired on “The Beat with Ari Melber," a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC.)Jan. 7, 2022

