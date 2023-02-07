From 'God Did' to 'Hov Did': An 'untraditional' verse celebrated at record-breaking Grammys

It was a history-making 2023 Grammy Awards. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the barriers broken, Beyoncé's record-breaking night and hop hop legends on the stage celebrating 50 years. Melber also breaks down Jay-Z's first-ever live performance of "God Did" with DJ Khaled and an all-star ensemble.Feb. 7, 2023