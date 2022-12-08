IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    From "F--- Trump" to Obama summit: Rap's impact ranges from politics to new song touting MSNBC

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Trump knew all: Cohen eyes Trump himself after company guilty of crimes

    07:43

  • Guilty: Trump Org. convicted, victorious NY D.A. speaks out

    11:27

  • As Trump’s image fizzles, Obama tribute makes waves | MSNBC

    06:32

  • Trump bomb rattles GOP, threatens McCarthy power play

    05:27

  • Trump WH aide to MSNBC: Violent insurrection was 'criminal'

    08:14

  • Trump's 'legal jeopardy': Major loss in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

    09:14

  • Mar-A-Lago nightmare: Trump dealt major blow in criminal case

    08:48

  • Obama vs. MAGA Hate: Ari Melber on debunking lies and Jay-Z’s political history lesson (MSNBC)

    12:11

  • Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath

    05:48

  • Trump's dinner 'disaster': Ye, anti-Semite meeting engulfs GOP

    06:48

  • Michael Moore: Convicted Oath Keepers leaders like “Larry and Curly Arnold”

    06:40

  • Jeff Goldblum on 'insect politics,' weird roles, dream directors, Judaism, jazz & Xmas music

    55:41

  • Trump's "toxic" wing causes chaos in House

    09:08

  • See Trump-Ye-supremacist dinner shredded by Ari Melber on MSNBC

    10:34

  • Basquiat revolution: From policing to parties, family & Fab 5 Freddy recount artist's work (2022)

    26:56

  • Trump braces: Tax returns going to Congress as Pence mulls DOJ interview

    09:56

  • As Trump fades after midterm fizzle, Fat Joe on politics and “MSNBC bromance”

    16:22

  • Trump tax bombshell: Tax returns going to Congress

    07:06

  • MAGA allies freak out as new prosecutor eyes Trump crimes

    06:18

The Beat with Ari

From "F--- Trump" to Obama summit: Rap's impact ranges from politics to new song touting MSNBC

05:48

MSNBC anchor and music obsessive Ari Melber often highlights the cultural impact of hip hop as President Obama once held a summit with recording artist for the My Brother’s Keeper initiative, and as resistance to former President Trump and his efforts to shed doubt on election integrity has led to modern protest anthems like “F*** Donald Trump.” Now, rapper and guest of “The Beat” Dave East shouting out MSNBC on his new album “The Book of David.” Melber fact checks the lyrics and highlights some of the “original Beatnik” energy that guest like East have brought to the table.Dec. 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    From "F--- Trump" to Obama summit: Rap's impact ranges from politics to new song touting MSNBC

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Trump knew all: Cohen eyes Trump himself after company guilty of crimes

    07:43

  • Guilty: Trump Org. convicted, victorious NY D.A. speaks out

    11:27

  • As Trump’s image fizzles, Obama tribute makes waves | MSNBC

    06:32

  • Trump bomb rattles GOP, threatens McCarthy power play

    05:27

  • Trump WH aide to MSNBC: Violent insurrection was 'criminal'

    08:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All