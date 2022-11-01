IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

From 'F*** Trump' anthem to The Beatles 'Revolution,' protest music drives politics | Wenner Summit

36:13

As music and culture drives protest and political movements across America, from the "F--- Trump" anthem to decades of conscious-raising Rock & Roll, legendary “Rolling Stone” Magazine founder Jann Wenner reflects on his five decades in music, journalism and an engaged political life, including a record-breaking number of interviews with Barack Obama. In this in-depth interview with anchor and music obsessive Ari Melber, Wenner shares his original vision for the magazine; he reflects on how “Rolling Stone” became a key voice of the "Boomer" generation; his views about the best artists of his generation and the many changes in music, culture and politics today -- from the Internet and streaming services to new genres and approaches to lyrics to what he is learning about the new "Gen Z" generation. This is a new installment of The Summit Series with Ari Melber, a series of in-depth interviews with leaders at the summit of their fields, and an excerpt of this entire interview aired on The Beat. (The series debuted in 2021 with Melber’s interview with Bill Gates.)Nov. 1, 2022

