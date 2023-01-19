IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

From 'F*** Trump Anthem' to surging turnout, new lessons in backlash to MAGA politics

04:32

As the U.S. faces ongoing political turmoil and a surge in civic participation and voter turnout, MSNBC anchor Ari Melber marks a rare milestone in TV news -- a billion streams for “The Beat with Ari Melber.” The milestone is a “notable feat for a cable news program,” as CNN’s Reliable Sources reports. MSNBC marks the occasion with a highlight reel of the show’s five years on air. (This is an excerpt of the segment that aired.) Jan. 19, 2023

