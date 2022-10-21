From "F*** Trump anthem" to mass protests, new report shows how people power can win

In an era of international protests in places like Russia and Iran and as the digital age has made it easier for people to connect and amplify the voices of the powerless, new data shows that the Covid pandemic may have “demobilized” many protest movements. Here in America, resistance to former President Trump and his efforts to shed doubt on election integrity have led to modern protest anthems like “F*** Donald Trump.” Professor Erica Chenoweth joins former Presidential candidate Howard Dean and MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the data, adding that “in the last 15 years we’ve seen a fairly alarming decline in the absolute rates of effectiveness of… uprisings.” Chenoweth also mentioning that there seems to be “profound learning among authoritarian regimes” and that many seem to have “learned that people power movements are a genuine threat to their reign.”Oct. 21, 2022