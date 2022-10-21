IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    From "F*** Trump anthem" to mass protests, new report shows how people power can win

    12:04
  • UP NEXT

    Democrats facing heat for Giuliani's NYC 'hell' jail 

    03:07

  • Trump hit for voter fraud lies; Jan. 6 subpoena hammer to drop soon

    06:03

  • Under the bus? CPAC leader differs with ‘no agenda McConnell’ over ‘old-school’ tactics

    05:33

  • MSNBC anchor and CPAC leader clash over Jan. 6 rioter’s jail ‘re-enactment’ display

    11:13

  • Trump criminal referral?: Pelosi talks new subpoena and harrowing Jan. 6 moments

    01:40

  • Losing: Trump-era special counsel embarrassed in another legal loss

    03:20

  • Jail time: Trump accountability, truth and “eternal vigilance” with Billy Porter

    37:38

  • Swift charges for police officer who opened fire on teen at McDonalds

    03:54

  • See Obama tackle woke debate in 2022: Dems can’t be buzzkills

    06:05

  • 'MAGA trifecta of crimes': DOJ vet on legal heat for Trump, Bannon

    07:25

  • Trump's inaction exposed in stunning Jan. 6 video

    08:53

  • Trumpworld's mafia tactics linked to Jan. 6 probe

    09:15

  • 'One man' caused insurrection: Trump's criminal intent exposed in bombshell Jan. 6 hearing

    07:18

  • Shocking video revealed: Pelosi blames Trump while pleading for help on Jan. 6

    02:59

  • Trump subpoenaed! Jan. 6 committee demands testimony after explosive new coup evidence is revealed

    04:49

  • Trump's Jan. 6 nightmare! 45 subpoenaed by Congress in flex from committee

    06:20

  • Jan 6 smoking gun? Trump's violent insurrection 'intent' could be exposed

    05:03

  • Fox News panic: Alex Jones loses billion dollar cases after stunning texts

    08:15

  • Turning on Trump? Michael Cohen suggests Trump's lawyer pressured into lying about stolen documents

    07:26

The Beat with Ari

From "F*** Trump anthem" to mass protests, new report shows how people power can win

12:04

In an era of international protests in places like Russia and Iran and as the digital age has made it easier for people to connect and amplify the voices of the powerless, new data shows that the Covid pandemic may have “demobilized” many protest movements. Here in America, resistance to former President Trump and his efforts to shed doubt on election integrity have led to modern protest anthems like “F*** Donald Trump.” Professor Erica Chenoweth joins former Presidential candidate Howard Dean and MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the data, adding that “in the last 15 years we’ve seen a fairly alarming decline in the absolute rates of effectiveness of… uprisings.” Chenoweth also mentioning that there seems to be “profound learning among authoritarian regimes” and that many seem to have “learned that people power movements are a genuine threat to their reign.”Oct. 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    From "F*** Trump anthem" to mass protests, new report shows how people power can win

    12:04
  • UP NEXT

    Democrats facing heat for Giuliani's NYC 'hell' jail 

    03:07

  • Trump hit for voter fraud lies; Jan. 6 subpoena hammer to drop soon

    06:03

  • Under the bus? CPAC leader differs with ‘no agenda McConnell’ over ‘old-school’ tactics

    05:33

  • MSNBC anchor and CPAC leader clash over Jan. 6 rioter’s jail ‘re-enactment’ display

    11:13

  • Trump criminal referral?: Pelosi talks new subpoena and harrowing Jan. 6 moments

    01:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All