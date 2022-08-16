IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    From defying Trump to Black Panther politics, Snoop Dogg on power, truth and 'staying Snoop'

    42:01
  • UP NEXT

    Meltdown: Trump caught sending apparent threat to Attorney General after Mar-A-Lago search

    06:50

  • Trump panics: Rudy Giuliani targeted for indictment over Georgia coup plot

    08:12

  • Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information never leaves secure facilities Rep. Krishnamoorthi says

    07:55

  • ‘This is the sensitive stuff you don't want in the wrong hands’: Ben Rhodes on top secret docs found at Mar-a-Lago

    10:29

  • Heat on Trump: Warrant cites three big felonies

    07:14

  • Trump warrant revealed: Receipts show search was valid

    12:24

  • Trump's legal nightmare: AG Garland faces down MAGAWorld vowing justice

    11:04

  • He's rattled: Trump's raid claims shredded by Garland with MAGAWorld on edge

    09:11

  • Armed suspect in Cincinnati FBI attack who was at Capitol on Jan. 6 dies in standoff

    03:39

  • Trump’s tailspin: In “Scarface mode” after pleading 5th and having home searched by Feds 

    03:02

  • Trump reeling: Takes 5th after FBI search for 'criminal evidence'

    08:41

  • Trump takes the 5th, raising the prospect of his own criminal conduct

    08:14

  • ‘Trump committed crimes’: Michael Cohen rips into ‘Narcissistic sociopath’ as Feds storm Mar-A-Lago

    05:34

  • Trump’s raid nightmare: The Feds indicted the powerful for spilling state secrets

    07:53

  • Trump melts down as Feds raid Mar-A-Lago for ‘criminal evidence’

    06:30

  • Trump Indicted In 2022? Here’s How It Can Happen | MSNBC

    11:34

  • Can Trump can be indicted in 2022? Yes, history shows

    11:55

  • Bombshell verdict stuns conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as Fox News braces amid lawsuit over election lies

    07:22

  • ‘Sickening liar’: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hit with millions in fines for Sandy Hook lies

    11:58

The Beat with Ari

From defying Trump to Black Panther politics, Snoop Dogg on power, truth and 'staying Snoop'

42:01

Snoop Dogg reflects on his career, life, goals, music and politics at 50 years old, sitting in his Inglewood studios with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber for this extensive interview. Snoop discusses his new creative ventures with Def Jam, which grew out of his discussions with Lucian Grainge; advising newer artists like Benny the Butcher; recent music projects including “The Algorithm” and collaborating with Ice Cube, E40 and Too $hort in Mount Westmore; and his reflections on his history and relationships, including Snoop’s live reactions to classic videos from the archive dating back to the early 1990s. Snoop and Melber also discuss Tupac’s legacy and politics, as Snoop recounts Pac’s incisive, sometimes prophetic social critiques that apply today, and notes his revolutionary upbringing -- facing a “system that's designed to bring the Black man down because… he was a Black Panther.” On today’s politics, Snoop says Donald Trump reflects America and its problems, while criticizing Biden as dishonest. Snoop also pairs some of his favorite songs for the right life moments, and jokes about netting 17 Grammy nominations without ever winning the coveted music award, saying “I really want one now, so I can make it an ashtray for taking so long.” This in-depth discussion is the newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. Check out more interviews at msnbc.com/mavericks.Aug. 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    From defying Trump to Black Panther politics, Snoop Dogg on power, truth and 'staying Snoop'

    42:01
  • UP NEXT

    Meltdown: Trump caught sending apparent threat to Attorney General after Mar-A-Lago search

    06:50

  • Trump panics: Rudy Giuliani targeted for indictment over Georgia coup plot

    08:12

  • Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information never leaves secure facilities Rep. Krishnamoorthi says

    07:55

  • ‘This is the sensitive stuff you don't want in the wrong hands’: Ben Rhodes on top secret docs found at Mar-a-Lago

    10:29

  • Heat on Trump: Warrant cites three big felonies

    07:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All