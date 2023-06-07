IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

From burning evidence to smoking gun: See Trump nightmare witness: Melber Report

Top White House aide Mark Meadows testified in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s two Trump probes. It comes as The Guardian reports Trump’s lawyers have been informed he is the target of a criminal investigation in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down why Meadows is so key in the investigation and the damning evidence.June 7, 2023

