    From Beyonce to Jay-Z, producer Hit-Boy on crafting music's biggest hits and 2024 Grammys

The Beat with Ari

From Beyonce to Jay-Z, producer Hit-Boy on crafting music’s biggest hits and 2024 Grammys

Music producer Hit-Boy joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber ahead of the 2024 Grammys to discuss being nominated for “producer of the year,” his greatest hits and more. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Jan. 31, 2024

    From Beyonce to Jay-Z, producer Hit-Boy on crafting music’s biggest hits and 2024 Grammys

