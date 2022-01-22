Fraud: See Jan. 6 witnesses confronted with coup evidence on TV
Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro; lawyer and former Trump campaign strategic adviser Boris Epshteyn; and one of the organizers of the Trump rally that occurred on January 6th, Dustin Stockton, join MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber for an exclusive panel to discuss the failed MAGA plot to overturn the presidential election, the House Select Committee’s probe into the insurrection, and the Trump campaign’s fake electors plot. Melber fact checks Navarro, Epshteyn, and Stockton in real-time.Jan. 22, 2022
