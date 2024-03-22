IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
March 22, 2024
Fraud loser cash crunch: Trump finds it's 'no money, mo problems' as billionaires won't bail him out

08:53

Republicans are on edge as Donald Trump may fail to pay his $464M penalty from losing his fraud trial - and as he pushes the RNC to divert more funds away from campaigns and towards his personal bills. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on how Trump's personal and political debts are combining, with a link to lessons from rappers Biggie Smalls and Naught by Nature.March 22, 2024

