The Beat with Ari

Fox News Whistleblower’s lawyer: Law enforcement asked us for Fox evidence

08:50

The lawyer for a former Fox News producer suing the network joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.” Gerry Fillippatos tells Melber “we've been contacted by numerous law enforcement authorities” adding “the discussions are preliminary.”April 20, 2023

