Fox News text bomb goes off: See Tucker-Baier plotting to keep Trump loyalists

More damning texts from Fox News anchors revealed in a report from The Daily Beast. It shows Tucker Carlson texting with Brett Baier, who touts “straight news” coordinating misleading election calls with Carlson. It puts a new Fox host in middle of the networks “big lie” scandal after settling the largest defamation case of all time. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports.May 5, 2023