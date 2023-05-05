IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  See Donald Trump under oath: Legal vet sees trouble in civil rape trial testimony

    Fox News text bomb goes off: See Tucker-Baier plotting to keep Trump loyalists

    Trump rape trial: See the tape of Trump under oath that jurors watched in court

  Pressed on age, Biden touts experience, wisdom and honor | MSNBC Exclusive

  Exclusive: Biden talks jobs with Stephanie Ruhle

  Trump under oath! Confronted with 'Access Hollywood' tape in civil rape trial

  Clarence Thomas called out: You think you will get away with this forever?

  Guilty: MAGA militia faces prison after Trump said 'stand by': Melber report

  Tucker Carlson fired: New secret text on how 'white men' fight stokes 'panic'

  Trump forced under oath: What jurors in civil rape trial heard in court

  Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh on disrupting Hollywood from martial arts to sci-fi

  Defendant Trump: DOJ vet likens Trump criminal case to 'mob trial'

  Criminal defendant Trump fights D.A. over evidence: Ari Melber breakdown

  GOP blocks gun reform as mass shootings surge: Ari Melber breakdown

  Tucker Carlson fired: Fox News mocked by POTUS

  As Trump vows an America for 'us,' Black power disrupts new industries

  Only losers cheat: See Trump's campaign failures broken down as GOP fears 2024 debacle

  See Fox News crash and burn over Tucker firing: Rob Reiner breakdown

  Mike Pence forced under oath: Prosecutor previews coup questions

  Coup probe bombshell: Pence goes under oath in Jan. 6 probe

The Beat with Ari

Fox News text bomb goes off: See Tucker-Baier plotting to keep Trump loyalists

More damning texts from Fox News anchors revealed in a report from The Daily Beast. It shows Tucker Carlson texting with Brett Baier, who touts “straight news” coordinating misleading election calls with Carlson. It puts a new Fox host in middle of the networks “big lie” scandal after settling the largest defamation case of all time. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports.May 5, 2023

