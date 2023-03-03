Fox News scandal hits Hannity: Watch anchor confronted on air for knowingly peddling MAGA lies

Fox News Chief Rupert Murdoch is embroiled in a scandal over lies and it could cost the company $1.6 billion. In newly revealed testimony Murdoch appears to blame his Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott saying she is “responsible for everything on Fox News.” Senior Mueller probe prosecutor Andrew Weissman joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, arguing Murdoch’s defense won’t “factually” work in a court of law, adding “it’s the company that’s on trial.” In this segment you will also see Fox News host Sean Hannity in the hot seat when a radio show caller questions him live after he admitted not believing Trump’s stolen election claims. Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 3, 2023