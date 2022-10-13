IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Fox News panic: Alex Jones loses billion dollar cases after stunning texts

The Beat with Ari

Fox News panic: Alex Jones loses billion dollar cases after stunning texts

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was held accountable for lying about children massacred at Sandy Hook and inflicting emotional distress on the families of the victims in a powerful verdict that awarded $965 million to the impacted families. This decision comes after a Texas court ordered him to pay $45 million in August and potentially sets an unnerving precedent for Fox News, which is currently facing a lawsuit for alleged election lies. Oct. 13, 2022

