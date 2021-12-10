Fox News mogul mocked in HBO’s hit 'Succession'

Over the years, Fox News has played one of the largest roles in politics, with ring-wing billionaire Rupert Murdoch at the helm of the company. Murdoch is also part of the inspiration behind the hit HBO show “Succession,” which depicts an aging billionaire who owns a powerful right-wing cable channel and whose children jockey to take over the company. In her Beat debut, “Succession” star J. Smith-Cameron opens up to MSNBC’s Ari Melber about her role as “Gerri,” what fans can expect from the remainder of the latest season, and Murdoch’s influence on the show, saying “it’s sort of loosely based on Rupert Murdoch… it’s pretty clear comparisons.”Dec. 10, 2021