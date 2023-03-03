IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh convicted of double murder

The Beat with Ari

Fox News ‘lies’ scandal hits boiling point: Murdoch’s ‘Wu Tang’ defense could go up in smoke

04:30

Fox News is being rocked by scandal after Rupert Murdoch admitted under oath that some of the network’s primetime anchors knew Trump was lying about a stolen election and promoted it anyway, and that his Fox empire is motivated by the “green” over all. CNN reports that Murdoch is setting up Fox CEO Suzanne Scott to “take the fall,” after Murdoch testified that Scott is “responsible for everything on Fox News.” MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down Murdoch’s testimony. Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 3, 2023

