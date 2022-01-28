Fox News lies debunked: Viewers know less than if they watched no news at all
14:30
Share this -
copied
President Biden recently revived a debate over Fox News by comparing it to other legitimate news outlets. In this special report, Ari Melber shows the “equivalence” push by some politicians is dangerous by delving into research showing Fox often misleads and misinforms its viewers on critical issues, like the pandemic, climate change, the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 insurrection.Jan. 28, 2022
'Oncoming train': Gaetz alleged sex crimes bombshell exposed
03:54
Now Playing
Fox News lies debunked: Viewers know less than if they watched no news at all
14:30
UP NEXT
So much losing: Judge who dealt MAGA losses on Obamacare, voting, to leave SCOTUS
09:14
SCOTUS bombshell paves way for first Black woman on court, after Biden pledge
08:44
Trumpworld scandal explodes: Feds eye scheme
06:36
See Trump denialism debunked by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson