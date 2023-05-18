Fox News legal earthquake: New billion dollar lawsuit over alleged lies I Melber breakdown

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

After Fox News made a record $787 million payout in a defamation case about 2020 election falsehoods, the network is facing a new one. Smartmatic suing Fox for $2.8 billion, alleging lies against the company. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the case, a new hearing, and why Rupert Murdoch is on defense again.May 18, 2023

