The Beat with Ari

Fox News legal bomb rocks Murdoch empire: New tape unearthed as trial looms

03:40

Just days before the $1.6 billion case over lies, a federal judge sanctioning Fox News for withholding evidence. Lawyers for Dominion revealing a newly-unearthed audio recording of Rudy Giuliani admitting to a Fox host he “can't prove” some of the election conspiracy theories he promoted on air. Bloomberg reports Fox News chief Rupert Murdoch could take the stand immediately when the trial kicks off. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on this extraordinary case.April 13, 2023

