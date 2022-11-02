Fox News clapback: Bill Maher rebuts Fox's selective quoting

Bill Maher joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber for a wide ranging interview on politics and comedy. Melber shows how Fox News is now praising some of Maher’s takes on Democrats. Maher responds saying, “what Fox News does is they ignore, like, the 75% of my show which is critical of the things that they would believe.” This clip is part of a longer interview that aired on “The Beat with Ari Melber.”Nov. 2, 2022