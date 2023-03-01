Fox News chief admits it in bombshell: We went from numbers to 'endorsing' lies

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the fallout at Fox News following Rupert Murdoch’s shocking confession under oath that is rocking his media empire. Murdoch confessing that some Fox hosts “endorsed” Trump's election lies, admitting he did nothing to stop it. Murdoch adding he “seriously doubted” Trump’s claims from the very beginning. Melber breaks down Murdoch’s testimony, saying Dominion’s evidence against the network is “damning.” Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 1, 2023