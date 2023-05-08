IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fox News braces: Tucker Carlson ready to ‘torch’ network after firing

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    Fox News text bomb goes off: See Tucker-Baier plotting to keep Trump loyalists

    02:52

  • Controversial text reveals nature of Tucker Carlson's white supremacy on Fox

    09:35

  • Joy Reid on Tucker Carlson text: White nationalist receipts can you get you fired, even from Fox

    10:10

  • Lawrence: How could private racism get public racist Tucker Carlson fired at Fox?

    13:26

  • Tucker Carlson fired: New secret text on how ‘white men’ fight stokes ‘panic’

    06:58

  • Tucker Carlson fired: Fox News mocked by POTUS

    03:21

  • Carlson firing sends Fox viewers to Newsmax in ironic reprise of election fallout

    02:48

  • Embarrassing vulgarities at heart of Tucker Carlson dismissal: NYT

    00:59

  • Joy Reid: Will Fox stick with brand of white supremacist and Kremlin talking points post-Carlson?

    10:55

  • NYT: ‘Particularly offensive’ Tucker message alarmed Fox execs

    04:26

  • Ex-Fox host Gretchen Carlson: Fox News must ‘clean house completely‘

    10:14

  • Heat on Fox: DOJ’s Jack Smith pursues tapes about Jan. 6

    02:20

  • Velshi: Tucker's exit from Fox won't be end of network’s 'dangerous' coverage

    06:41

  • See Tucker Carlson fired: Fox News finally forced to 'pay for it'

    08:13

  • Friday Nightcap: What happens after the Fox-Dominion settlement?

    11:50

  • Hear Ted Cruz caught on tape owning himself and Trump

    05:55

  • Fox big money penalty marks another step in onset of 'accountability season'

    03:52

  • Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch’s ‘stupidity’ gave Dominion a huge win

    10:03

  • Ex-Fox producer’s lawyer alleges ‘chauvinism, misogyny’ behind-the-scenes on Tucker Carlson's show

    10:55

The Beat with Ari

Fox News braces: Tucker Carlson ready to ‘torch’ network after firing

03:30

Axios reports on outlets wooing Tucker Carlson to compete with Fox News. The reporting coming as Carlson was fired after a case over lies -- that Fox settled for a record $787 million. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports.  May 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Fox News braces: Tucker Carlson ready to ‘torch’ network after firing

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    Fox News text bomb goes off: See Tucker-Baier plotting to keep Trump loyalists

    02:52

  • Controversial text reveals nature of Tucker Carlson's white supremacy on Fox

    09:35

  • Joy Reid on Tucker Carlson text: White nationalist receipts can you get you fired, even from Fox

    10:10

  • Lawrence: How could private racism get public racist Tucker Carlson fired at Fox?

    13:26

  • Tucker Carlson fired: New secret text on how ‘white men’ fight stokes ‘panic’

    06:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All