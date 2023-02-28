IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fox News bomb goes off: Murdoch confesses they endorsed the lie as billion dollar case heats up

    11:40
  • UP NEXT

    Outrage as GOP pushes AR-15 as US 'national gun' — See Harry Smith’s MSNBC rebuttal

    07:52

  • Hannity admits the lie as 'time travel' scandal hits Fox News empire

    11:33

  • Indictments in Trump probe coming in GA, says top Jan. 6 investigator

    08:53

  • Busted in court, Tucker gets Jan. 6 tapes from his ‘puppet’ Kevin McCarthy

    09:49

  • 'Bad for Trump’: Indictments recommended in GA as prosecutor defends juror

    05:04

  • Facing criminal probes, is Trump 'too old' to run again? The answer may surprise you

    08:24

  • After talking about overthrowing Putin, Kremlin vet trades jabs with 50 Cent over viral interviews

    04:21

  • Coup bombshell: Trump ‘will be indicted,’ says prosecutor after GA grand jury leak

    01:47

  • Fox News admits the 'B.S.' in leaked text scandal: Hosts secretly trashed Trump lies

    12:03

  • Coup bomb goes off: GA grand jury recommends indictments for first time

    04:06

  • ‘BS,’ ‘Insane,’ ‘Crazy,’ ‘Nuts,’ ‘Reckless,’: Fox News legal bomb goes off

    11:50

  • Schiff hammers Garland: What’s taking so long in Trump criminal probe?

    07:24

  • Watch 50 Cent break down Fox, Biden, album anniversary and business secrets with MSNBC’s Ari Melber (2023)

    42:39

  • 50 Cent talks new TV deal, evolving, aging, life advice & counting money I The Beat on MSNBC

    12:15

  • ‘Bunch of BS’ Former Giuliani ally on jail, Trump ‘crimes’ and seeing ‘the lies’

    10:17

  • Hannity admits it: He knew Trump lied as legal earthquake rocks Fox News empire

    09:32

  • Burn: Neil DeGrasse Tyson roasts UFO theories, says ‘no to aliens’

    05:21

  • ‘Un-American’: Katyal shreds ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman as Jan. 6 probe intensifies

    11:33

  • A lawyer for Obama's Dog? Bombshell animal rights idea rocks Green Movement

    26:16

The Beat with Ari

Fox News bomb goes off: Murdoch confesses they endorsed the lie as billion dollar case heats up

11:40

Fox News Chief Rupert Murdoch admitted under oath that some Fox hosts “endorsed” Donald Trump’s election lies, according to new court filings. Murdoch acknowledged in testimony that some of Fox hosts, including Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs and Maria Bartiromo specifically pushed the lie. Murdoch’s testimony is part of Dominion Voting’s $1.6 billion defamation suit against the network. NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and Political Reporter for The Daily Beast Will Sommer join MSNBC’s Ari Melber. (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC.) Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariFeb. 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Fox News bomb goes off: Murdoch confesses they endorsed the lie as billion dollar case heats up

    11:40
  • UP NEXT

    Outrage as GOP pushes AR-15 as US 'national gun' — See Harry Smith’s MSNBC rebuttal

    07:52

  • Hannity admits the lie as 'time travel' scandal hits Fox News empire

    11:33

  • Indictments in Trump probe coming in GA, says top Jan. 6 investigator

    08:53

  • Busted in court, Tucker gets Jan. 6 tapes from his ‘puppet’ Kevin McCarthy

    09:49

  • 'Bad for Trump’: Indictments recommended in GA as prosecutor defends juror

    05:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All