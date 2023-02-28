Fox News bomb goes off: Murdoch confesses they endorsed the lie as billion dollar case heats up

Fox News Chief Rupert Murdoch admitted under oath that some Fox hosts “endorsed” Donald Trump’s election lies, according to new court filings. Murdoch acknowledged in testimony that some of Fox hosts, including Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs and Maria Bartiromo specifically pushed the lie. Murdoch’s testimony is part of Dominion Voting’s $1.6 billion defamation suit against the network. NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and Political Reporter for The Daily Beast Will Sommer join MSNBC’s Ari Melber. (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC.) Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariFeb. 28, 2023