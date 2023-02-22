Fox News admits the 'B.S.' in leaked text scandal: Hosts secretly trashed Trump lies

New evidence from a defamation lawsuit reveals Fox hosts and staff secretly viewed Trump’s election lies as “mind-blowingly nuts," “reckless” and "insane" while promoting the claims and related guests on air. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the new evidence, the legal issues in the case, Fox's defense that it was reporting on “newsworthy” claims, and why the internal messages cast many claims in a new light. Feb. 22, 2023