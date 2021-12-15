Fox hosts secretly asked Trump to stop Jan. 6 attack
08:46
Share this -
copied
New digital evidence in the investigation into the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol reveals that many conservatives – including influential Fox News hosts and Donald Trump Jr. – privately urged Trump to stop the violence. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber points out how quick Fox News hosts were to lie about the MAGA riot despite being privately horrified by the insurrection.Dec. 15, 2021
Now Playing
Fox hosts secretly asked Trump to stop Jan. 6 attack
08:46
UP NEXT
Trump’s legal nightmare: New witness testifies in Trump fraud probe
03:46
'Powerpoint coup plot': Explosive evidence revealed from Trump’s top aide
11:48
Jeffrey Epstein under scrutiny in trial two years after his death in jail
09:40
Actor Arian Moayed on "Succession," Stewy, and worker's rights in the COVID era
08:16
Jan. 6 PowerPoint: Rep. Schiff says Trump aide demolished his own legal defense