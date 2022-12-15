IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Busted: Watch DeSantis take credit for vax before pandering to conspiracy theorists

    03:27
  • Now Playing

    Fox hosts rage after Biden signs gay marriage law

    06:02
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA science lies go up in flames: See Dem turn up heat on energy regulation

    03:17

  • Text evidence bomb hits MAGA world: Coup plots unearthed by Jan. 6 panel

    07:53

  • MAGA coup bomb: MAGA lawmakers caught texting coup plots

    08:25

  • Hot Earth Truth: Jane Goodall on chimps, conservation and runaway capitalism I Summit Series

    38:49

  • Coup bomb goes off: Foreign arrests show peril for Trump

    12:33

  • Busted: U.S. “Putin-style drug war” under fire after Brittney Griner release

    08:44

  • Trump contempt judge rebuked by DOJ vet as Feds ramp up Mar-A-Lago pressure

    04:07

  • Legal bomb hits Trump: Special counsel eyes contempt in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

    10:54

  • From "F--- Trump" to Obama summit: Rap's impact ranges from politics to new song touting MSNBC

    05:48

  • Trump knew all: Cohen eyes Trump himself after company guilty of crimes

    07:43

  • Guilty: Trump Org. convicted, victorious NY D.A. speaks out

    11:27

  • As Trump’s image fizzles, Obama tribute makes waves | MSNBC

    06:32

  • Trump bomb rattles GOP, threatens McCarthy power play

    05:27

  • Trump WH aide to MSNBC: Violent insurrection was 'criminal'

    08:14

  • Trump's 'legal jeopardy': Major loss in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

    09:14

  • Mar-A-Lago nightmare: Trump dealt major blow in criminal case

    08:48

  • Obama vs. MAGA Hate: Ari Melber on debunking lies and Jay-Z’s political history lesson (MSNBC)

    12:11

  • Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath

    05:48

The Beat with Ari

Fox hosts rage after Biden signs gay marriage law

06:02

President Biden signing landmark federal protections for same-sex and interracial couples who want to get married. Despite the move expanding marriage rights for Americans, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the frenzy of right-wing responses claiming the bill “moves to restrict freedom of religion and freedom of speech.”Dec. 15, 2022

  • Busted: Watch DeSantis take credit for vax before pandering to conspiracy theorists

    03:27
  • Now Playing

    Fox hosts rage after Biden signs gay marriage law

    06:02
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA science lies go up in flames: See Dem turn up heat on energy regulation

    03:17

  • Text evidence bomb hits MAGA world: Coup plots unearthed by Jan. 6 panel

    07:53

  • MAGA coup bomb: MAGA lawmakers caught texting coup plots

    08:25

  • Hot Earth Truth: Jane Goodall on chimps, conservation and runaway capitalism I Summit Series

    38:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All