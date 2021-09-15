Fox's hypocrisy: Fox Corp. vaccine policy stricter than Biden’s
As Fox News voices blast President Biden for his vaccine mandate, a newly-revealed internal memo shows Fox Corporation's vaccine policy is stricter than Biden’s. The company requires daily COVID testing, in comparison to Biden’s mandate which requires weekly testing of many private-sector workers who don’t get vaccinated. Democratic strategist Juanita Tolliver and medical contributor Dr. Ebony Hilton discuss the company’s hypocrisy.Sept. 15, 2021