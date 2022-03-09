Former Zelenskyy adviser: Ukrainians ‘will fight to the very last breath’
04:47
As thousands of Ukrainian citizens join the military effort and take up arms, the CIA director stated that Putin did not expect the “massive opposition” he’s facing. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former adviser to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Igor Novikov, to discuss. March 9, 2022
Former Zelenskyy adviser: Ukrainians ‘will fight to the very last breath’
