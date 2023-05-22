Former W.H. lawyer predicts Trump ‘will go to jail’ in documents case

Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb predicts Donald Trump “will go to jail” for obstruction in the classified documents probe. Cobb saying “all they really have to do is show that Trump moved these documents at various times when The DOJ was either demanding them or was actually present.” It comes as The Guardian reports on notes showing Trump’s lawyer warned him about retaining classified documents. MSNBC’s Katie Phang reports and is joined by Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell and Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal. May 22, 2023