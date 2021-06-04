'Fascists': Former DNC chair slams GOP for fueling Trump's 'big lie'

As Republicans in Congress try to bury an investigation into the Capitol Hill riot, citizen Trump and the GOP continue to stoke real-world threats and misinformation. Experts believe states will follow Arizona's lead and adopt similar Republican-led election audits and, more broadly, 14 states have enacted voting restriction laws this year. MSNBC's Ari Melber is joined by former RNC Chair Michael Steele and former DNC Chair Howard Dean to discuss.