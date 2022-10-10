Fooled: Fox News pundits implode amidst Elon Musk whiplash

What happens if the world’s richest man owns and operates one of the world’s most influential platforms at his own whims? While right-wing pundits cheer the billionaire’s takeover and his plan to “save free speech” MSNBC anchor, Ari Melber breaks down Elon Musk’s nearly 6-month-long on-again, off-again attempt to purchase twitter and increase his net-worth while examining the potential consequences for democracy itself.Oct. 10, 2022