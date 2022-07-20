Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on fear, creativity, success 'addiction' and Nirvana lessons

Foo Fighters founder, 16-time Grammy winner and Rock & Rock Hall of Famer Dave Grohl talks to MSNBC’s Ari Melber about the life lessons he learned as a drummer for Nirvana, balancing his tremendous drive with the perils of getting “addicted” to accomplishment, and how he approaches global touring, creativity and fear at this stage in his long-ranging career. Grohl also delves into his own values and politics, his time with Pres. Obama, and his relationship and differences with his father. This in-depth discussion is the newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. (Note: The interview was recorded prior to the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.)July 20, 2022