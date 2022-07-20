IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on fear, creativity, success 'addiction' and Nirvana lessons

The Beat with Ari

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on fear, creativity, success 'addiction' and Nirvana lessons

Foo Fighters founder, 16-time Grammy winner and Rock & Rock Hall of Famer Dave Grohl talks to MSNBC’s Ari Melber about the life lessons he learned as a drummer for Nirvana, balancing his tremendous drive with the perils of getting “addicted” to accomplishment, and how he approaches global touring, creativity and fear at this stage in his long-ranging career. Grohl also delves into his own values and politics, his time with Pres. Obama, and his relationship and differences with his father. This in-depth discussion is the newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. (Note: The interview was recorded prior to the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.)July 20, 2022

    Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on fear, creativity, success 'addiction' and Nirvana lessons

