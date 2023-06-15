IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • See Jack Smith’s new road map for sending Trump to prison: Ari Melber Report

    09:45
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Trump impeachment lawyer: DOJ charges ‘could have been avoided’

    09:34
  • UP NEXT

    Trump arrested: From nukes, secrets & lies to smoking gun evidence: Melber Report

    07:33

  • See Trump charges and national security danger confronted by Watergate icon Bob Woodward

    10:24

  • Donald Trump arrested & facing prison: See Trump destroy Trump: O’Donnell - Melber breakdown

    10:33

  • Historic: Trump arrested, booked & arraigned by the government he once ran, Melber reports

    05:43

  • Trump indicted: 'Nightmare' defendant needs new lawyers after lawyer hands DOJ smoking gun tape

    04:38

  • Trump DOJ Charges: ‘Smoking gun’ evidence came from Trump himself, reports Ari Melber

    06:17

  • See the line from new Trump charges to Jan. 6 coup plot: Hayes-Melber Breakdown

    09:03

  • Historic: U.S. indicts Trump with evidence 'he did it' and knew it: Melber Report

    04:38

  • Trump’s 'Smoking Gun' DOJ Indictment Unsealed: Nukes, Secrets & Lies

    11:53

  • Melber: Trump is innocent until proven guilty, but is starting out really, really behind

    02:38

  • 'Target’ Trump faces intensifying pressure as signs point toward indictment

    06:41

  • Trump braces for indictment: See how a Trump lawyer could blow open docs case: Melber Report

    12:00

  • From burning evidence to smoking gun: See Trump nightmare witness: Melber Report

    11:32

  • Jack Smith’s coup probe hits MAGA convict Steve Bannon

    05:01

  • Trump targeted for DOJ indictment for first time, Report

    05:10

  • Trump walls closing in as DOJ’s Jack Smith doubles down with new grand jury: Melber Report

    05:43

  • ‘Central witness’: Mark Meadows goes under oath for special counsel Jack Smith: Melber Report

    07:54

  • MAGA insider says Trump’s ‘fighting not to go to jail’ as Mark Meadows spills under oath

    05:04

The Beat with Ari

Fmr. Trump impeachment lawyer: DOJ charges ‘could have been avoided’

09:34

Donald Trump has been charged by the government he once ran. Robert Ray, Trump’s impeachment lawyer, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent on “The Beat” to discuss the new DOJ charges. Ray saying he believes Trump’s charges “could have been avoided.”June 15, 2023

  • See Jack Smith’s new road map for sending Trump to prison: Ari Melber Report

    09:45
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Trump impeachment lawyer: DOJ charges ‘could have been avoided’

    09:34
  • UP NEXT

    Trump arrested: From nukes, secrets & lies to smoking gun evidence: Melber Report

    07:33

  • See Trump charges and national security danger confronted by Watergate icon Bob Woodward

    10:24

  • Donald Trump arrested & facing prison: See Trump destroy Trump: O’Donnell - Melber breakdown

    10:33

  • Historic: Trump arrested, booked & arraigned by the government he once ran, Melber reports

    05:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All