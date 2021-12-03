First doc to treat Omicron in U.S. on vaccines

The Omicron variant officially hit the U.S. yesterday but has already spread to at least four states. President Biden has rolled out an updated COVID plan for the winter season. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Dr. Charles Chiu, the UCSF infectious disease doctor who sequenced the first Omicron variant found in the U.S., and former Vermont governor Dr. Howard Dean to discuss what scientists know about this variant.Dec. 3, 2021