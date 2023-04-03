IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Fingerprints and bench warrants: ‘Defendant’ Trump’s arraignment broken down by MSNBC’s Ari Melber

    ‘Petrified’: Star witness Cohen on Trump nightmare of jail on eve of booking

  • Trump arrives at Trump Tower in NYC ahead of arraignment

  • Trump's plane lands in New York ahead of arraignment

  • Trump legal team opposes cameras in court for arraignment

  • Trump boards flight to New York ahead of arraignment

  • Trump departs Mar-a-Lago for New York ahead of arraignment

  • Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday after arraignment

  • Peter Beinart: 'Soros-backed' is evoking a trope rooted in antisemitic history

  • Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump-Stormy Daniels case isn’t 'trivial' – 'We had a cover-up'

  • DeSantis blasts Trump indictment, lashes out at DA Bragg

  • Judge Luttig: 'No end in sight' on democracy perils

  • History offers a bleak legal prognosis for Donald Trump

  • How to prosecute a prominent political figure with a hostile base of supporters

  • New York City increases security ahead of Trump arraignment

  • Lanny Davis: Evidence against Trump not about Michael Cohen’s testimony

  • What to expect from the prosecution of Donald Trump

  • Lawrence: Key Trump case detail confirmed thanks to Jim Jordan's rank stupidity

  • Sources: Trump facing multiple charges in hush money case

  • Rep. Thompson calls out ‘Lock her up!’ Republicans now claiming Trump’s a victim

The Beat with Ari

Fingerprints and bench warrants: ‘Defendant’ Trump’s arraignment broken down by MSNBC’s Ari Melber

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the charges and process on the eve of the first court hearing in “New York v. Donald Trump, Defendant,” the prosecution of Trump by the Manhattan D.A.April 3, 2023

