Fighting racism, hate and dangerous norms in Trump era: Obama A.G. Holder talks to Ari Melber

Former Attorney General Eric Holder joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber for wide-ranging conversation, and discusses his experience working with President Obama, the importance of voting and growing up during the civil rights movement. Holder also discusses the Supreme Court’s “legitimacy problem” in this Summit Series installment. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)March 25, 2024