    Feds escalate probe: Trump ally Navarro hit with subpoena after MAGA plot admission

The Beat with Ari

Feds escalate probe: Trump ally Navarro hit with subpoena after MAGA plot admission

07:20

Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro has been hit with a criminal subpoena in a major escalation in the Department of Justice’s insurrection probe. The DOJ demands Navarro face a grand jury and provide prosecutors with any records he has related to Jan. 6. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the major development in the probe and explains how the DOJ may indict Navarro for his defiance after he admitted to a plot to overturn the 2020 election on The Beat.May 31, 2022

