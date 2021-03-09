IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

Feds closing in on citizen Trump? Top racketeering attorney tapped for election probe

09:22

As Georgia’s Republican-controlled state Senate passes a bill that would dramatically roll back voting rights, citizen Trump is facing a criminal investigation in the state for election interference. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the prosecutor’s decision to tap one of the country’s top racketeering attorneys for the case and what this means for Trump now that he’s out of office.March 9, 2021

