Fat Joe & Bill Kristol talk impeachment 'old Trump,' new album and launching a TV show

Rapper Fat Joe reunites with conservative Bill Kristol on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber” to talk impeachment, the debate over a potential Trump trial, how Joe was initially open to supporting candidate Trump - and the unlikely friendship that blossomed between a neoconservative veteran of the Bush White House and a hip hop legend from the Bronx. Kristol also mentions Fat Joe's new album, leading to jokes about Kristol’s “studio skills.” The two appeared on The Beat as Fat Joe previewed "Family Ties," featuring Cardi B, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Mary J. Blige, Jeremih, Ty Dolla Sign and Remy Ma, and Fat Joe mentioned it might be his last project before retirement.