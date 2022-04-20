Fading after Twitter ban, Trump eyes return with Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, may buy Twitter, exciting Republicans who rallied around Musk’s talk of free speech and getting Donald Trump back on the platform. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on why Musk's business strategy and clever marketing can obscure some of his intentions for the platform, why bringing Twitter private has profound implications for democracy, and Musk’s skill at maneuvering politicians from both parties. Melber reports “his record reveals that many of his past claims about ideology and principle remain negotiable for the bottom line.”April 20, 2022