Facing Covid-19 crisis, Biden brings empathy back to the White House

President Biden is making a deliberate push for empathy and kindness in the White House, marking Americans lost to Covid-19 and sharing his own experience with a grieving nation. MSNBC's Ari Melber discusses that approach and Biden's particular appeal, and answers the question, "if Biden were a rapper, which rapper would he be?" (This segment excerpts an interview by June Archer, available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yz-MaG9JSZo ).