New Facebook scandal: Leaked doc reveals internal secrets

Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg now face a new scandal after newly leaked internal documents show the company has been giving special treatment to millions of powerful users. According to reporting from the Wall Street Journal, Facebook’s “XCheck” program shielded VIP users, including Donald Trump before he was suspended from the platform, from the company’s typical enforcement process. This revelation comes after the company claimed to be “the most transparent platform online.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the scandal with Jezebel’s Editor-In-Chief Laura Bassett.Sept. 15, 2021